Arun Jaitley's mortal remains brought home; LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath pay tribute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani arrived at Arun Jaitley's residence to pay homage to the mortal remains of the late BJP leader

Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to the mortal remains of Former Finance Minister, late Arun Jaitley, Pic/Twitter ANI

On Saturday, after Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away earlier in the day, his mortal remains were brought at his residence in New Delhi. The mortal remains of the BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley were brought to the late leader's residence in Kailash Colony, South Delhi, from AIIMS where he passed away after a prolonged illness.

Delhi: Mortal remains of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley brought to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he passed away, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/pQg77nZ2Tq — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Om Birla, Hardeep Puri, Jitender Singh, Anurag Thakur, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri were among the various leaders who rushed to AIIMS after hearing the news of Jaitley's demise.

Delhi: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his family, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, pay tribute to former Finance Minister #ArunJaitley, who passed away earlier today. pic.twitter.com/FNtlDST38y — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

Delhi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pay tribute to former Finance Minister #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/BSAm9e0lKN — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

While confirming the demise of the BJP leader, the hospital statement read: It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12:07 pm on August 24, 2019.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/C6VxsplH9L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

Soon after his mortal remains arrives at his residence in New Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his family, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived to pay their respects to the late leader.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also arrived to pay homage to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Rajnath laid a wreath, on his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's behalf on the mortal remains of the late BJP leader. Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani also arrived to pay tribute to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani pays tribute to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/oOBoU9veQO — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

The 66-year-old politician was admitted to AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of breathlessness. He was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors and was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. A lawyer by profession, Jaitley held the post of Finance Ministry in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure.

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays wreaths, on his & Prime Minister Narendra Modi's behalf, on mortal remains of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/kHFRb3X75F — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

The lawyer-turned-politician had opted out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons. Jaitley also stopped attending office since early April 2018 but was later back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009-2014. Besides being a politician, Jaitley was also a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.

With inputs from IANS and ANI

