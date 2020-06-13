Ashfaz Abdul Khader Learns the Art of Diversity in Business

Ashfaz Abdul Khader is an emerging name when it comes to a businessman who is successful in diverse business ventures. He comes from a business family dealing in the timber industry. Thus the business has remained in his blood flowing through his veins and nerves. However, for his professional life, he always had something different in his mind. He thought of toying around his passion but was not sure if his idea will get the approval of his family as they are running their timber enterprise with great success.

So, when all eyes were on this young man to take his family business to the next level, he disclosed his passion and expressed his desire to do things around it. To his surprise, he got his family's support and soon embarked with his venture called Waffeestreet Cafe dealing with some of the best desserts like waffles, pancakes and the best coffee. He designed the cafe himself to bring out the best combination of luxury and taste making it a perfect blend. Soon his cafe picked up and it is a known place for desserts and coffee.

This was not the only business that he had set up as he's been diversified in his business activities.

He has been involved in export business mostly dealing with genuine Korean auto spare parts . Again he proved his worth in this field doing well in this sector too. In 2017, he thought of his next venture, which primarily dealt in the healthcare sector. With his clinic called National Medical Center, Dubai, he is able to cater to the best dental and psychiatry treatment for all the patients who are not insured giving the healthcare services at an affordable cost.

