Ashiesh Roy: I can't continue staying here even if I were to die tomorrow

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy has been in the hospital for the past many days and struggling to get by. The actor, who is effectively broke, has been asking for monetary help from his friends and fans by posting updates on Facebook. Roy needs enough to pay his hospital bills and get discharged so he can return home.

In an interview with ETimes, Ashiesh Roy shared, "I was already facing a money crunch and the situation has worsened owing to the lockdown. I had savings of Rs 2 lakh, which I spent during the first two days of being hospitalised. First, I was tested for COVID-19, which cost me around Rs 11,000, followed by other expenses." He then spent Rs 90,000 for a single round of dialysis.

The actor added, "I have to undergo a treatment, which will cost me Rs 4 lakh, but I don't have the money to pay for it. So, I want to go back home, as I can't afford the treatment. I am seeking financial aid from people so that I can clear my medical bills to get discharged. I can't continue staying here even if I were to die tomorrow."

Due to his illness, Ashiesh Roy has to go for dialysis every two weeks. The actor says he needs time and money to recover. "I know that I can get back to work, and so, I am requesting my industry friends to help me with that. I don't mind playing any character, I just need to keep going."

Roy's colleague and friend, actor Sooraj Thapar, has been trying to help out as much as he can. Thapar told the publication, "Ashiesh's sister, who is married and settled in Kolkata, has managed to send some money. Some others from the industry have also transferred money into his account after reading his post. Asheish has been wanting to sell off his 2BHK flat to take care of his medical expenses, but that's not easy in the current scenario and will take time."

Here's hoping Ashiesh Roy gets the help he needs and gets better soon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news