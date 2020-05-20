Sooraj Thapar says Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy doesn't have a 'single penny'

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy was recently hospitalised in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital. The actor needs dialysis, and he had reached out to his friends and fans on Facebook yesterday asking them to help him out financially.

In a recent chat with ETimes, TV actor Sooraj Thapar expressed his concerns about Roy and said, "I saw his post quite late in the night on Facebook and got disturbed. I thought of talking to him in the morning. I called him up to know exactly what was the problem and how I could help him. He told me he has no money left with him. I asked him about his health issues so he explained to me that his sugar shoots up very high and thus he needs dialysis."

Apparently, Ashiesh Roy had also got himself tested for COVID-19. Now, on being hospitalised, the bill generated has reached Rs 90,000. Thapar added, "He got very scared knowing about the amount and while talking to me he shared that he doesn't have money to pay the hospital bills. If he continues to stay there the bill will go on increasing and he won't be able to leave the hospital without paying the bills. I told him that he cannot leave the hospital in the middle of the treatment as he is on dialysis, but he sounded very depressed and sad."

Sooraj Thapar then reassured Ashiesh Roy that he will try and get help from their other friends as well, and he reached out to Amit Behl of CINTAA. "I spoke to Amit Behl from CINTAA and he told me that they have helped him with a substantial amount for treatment in the past also and they will try to do the best now as well," Thapar said.

Ashiesh Roy had posted updates about his health on Facebook, asking for monetary help. One of his posts read, "Am in the ICU... very ill, dialysis." Many of his friends from the industry left concerned comments on his post.

