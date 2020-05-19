Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy hospitalised; asks for help on social media

TV actor Ashiesh Roy, seen in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Banegi Apni Baat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, among others, is in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital. The actor has reached out to his friends and fans through Facebook and has requested financial aid.

According to the actor's post on the social networking site, he needs dialysis urgently. He wrote, "Am in the ICU... very ill, dialysis."

Ashiesh Roy then requested people to help him out monetarily. He wrote, "Need urr diagent money for dialysis (sic)."

Many of his friends were concerned about his health and asked him to share his account details so they could help him out with the money.

Sasural Simar Ka co-actor Jyotsna Chandola and writer-producer Vinta Nanda were also among those concerned about Roy's whereabouts and health.

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has left many entertainment artistes in trouble with pending payments, leading them into financial crisis. Recently, TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide as he was depressed over having no work amid the coronavirus pandemic and debt. Manmeet had acted in daily soaps like Aadat se Majboor and Kuldeepak.

