Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. The intensity may drop slightly over the next two days, with moderate rain expected across all three districts

Authorities and citizens are advised to remain alert this week due to the possibility of heavy showers. File Pic

Mumbai is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall in both the city and its suburbs. Residents should prepare for intermittent showers throughout the day, typical of the monsoon season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecast issued by the IMD for Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai districts indicates consistent rainfall activity with varying intensity.

The intensity may drop slightly over the next two days, with moderate rain expected across all three districts.

On Thursday, the forecast shows a rise in intensity again, with heavy rainfall at isolated places predicted for all districts.

Moderate rain is expected to return on Friday. Authorities and citizens are advised to remain alert this week due to the possibility of heavy showers.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 26 degrees Celsius, offering slightly cooler conditions. Commuters are advised to carry umbrellas and plan for possible traffic disruptions due to wet roads.

In the last 24 hours, Thane recorded the highest rainfall at 148.4 mm, followed by Dadar with 51.55 mm, Goregaon at 41.9 mm, and Parel receiving 24.38 mm of rain.

The weather forecast for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Dhule districts highlights varied rainfall patterns with high probabilities. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 16 to 18, with rainfall gradually shifting to isolated heavy showers by June 19 and 20.

While coastal regions brace for intense monsoon activity, interior Dhule will see relatively milder but persistent wet conditions.

The latest IMD forecast for the Ghats of Pune and Kolhapur, along with Kolhapur and Satara districts, warns of intense rainfall activity in this week.

On Monday, the Ghats of Pune witnessed extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, along with heavy to very heavy rain at a few spots, marked with the highest alert in red.

This will be followed by continued very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, before slightly easing to isolated heavy rain by June 20.

Similarly, the Ghats of Kolhapur are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday and moderate to heavy rain thereafter.

In contrast, Kolhapur city and Satara will receive moderate to light rainfall throughout the forecast period.

Tourists and residents in ghat areas are advised to stay cautious due to high landslide and flooding risks.

Weather advisory:

The IMD has issued an impact-based weather advisory in view of expected thunderstorms and unseasonal rainfall.

Key impacts include cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds causing tree or structural damage, temporary power disruptions, and potential harm to standing crops, plantations, and kutcha houses.

Residents are advised to avoid open areas and water bodies during storms, refrain from taking shelter under trees, and unplug electrical devices.

Farmers, in particular, are urged to harvest mature crops early, support young plants, and store produce in safe, dry places. Chemical sprays and irrigation should be avoided to protect crops from unseasonal weather.