Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Priyanka Chopra reacts after the demise of cousin Mannaras father Rest easy Raman uncle

Priyanka Chopra reacts after the demise of cousin Mannara's father: 'Rest easy Raman uncle'

Updated on: 17 June,2025 01:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The tragedy struck just as Priyanka was celebrating her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday. While the family was commemorating the special occasion, Mannara Chopra's father bid farewell to this world

Priyanka Chopra reacts after the demise of cousin Mannara's father: 'Rest easy Raman uncle'

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra reacts after the demise of cousin Mannara's father: 'Rest easy Raman uncle'
Global icon Priyanka Chopra has expressed sorrow following the death of her uncle, Raman Rai Handa, the father of her cousin sister, actress Mannara Chopra. Handa passed away on June 16 at the age of 72. His untimely demise has left the Chopra family in mourning.

Priyanka Chopra expresses sorrow after uncle's demise


Priyanka took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt tribute to her late uncle. She wrote, "You will always be in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace, uncle. Om Shanti."


The tragedy struck just as Priyanka was celebrating her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday. While the family was commemorating the special occasion, Mannara Chopra's father bid farewell to this world.

The news was shared by Mannara herself, who posted an official statement on Instagram. The message read, "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

The final rites for Raman Rai Handa will take place on June 18 at 1 pm at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

About Raman Rai Handa

Raman Rai Handa was a respectable lawyer who worked at the Delhi High Court. He was married to Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's paternal aunt, Kamini Chopra. The late lawyer is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali. Mannara's father shared a good bond with his in-laws, the Chopras. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manarra had said, " If I would take my family's name, they would have called me a nepo kid. They would have said that I don't have a personality. Now that I didn't take their names, they created another story that my relationship with my sisters is not good. My relations are very sorted."

Despite both his daughters and extended family being celebrities and in the limelight, he usually preferred a private life away from the public eye. However, his wife is often seen with her daughters and also posts about them on social media. Mannara and Mitali, too, share pictures with their mother on social media.

He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and two daughters, Mannara and Mitali.

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra, who is known for her work in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, shared her grief with her followers, and fans have been offering their condolences.

Mannara made her Bollywood debut with 'Zid'. She found success in the South Indian cinema and also gained attention through her participation in 'Bigg Boss 17' and 'Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment' season 2. 

