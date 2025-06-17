Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > IndiGo Kochi Delhi flight diverted to Nagpur after bomb threat

IndiGo Kochi-Delhi flight diverted to Nagpur after bomb threat

Updated on: 17 June,2025 01:18 PM IST  |  Nagpur
ANI |

Top

Kochi Delhi Indigo flight has been diverted to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur amid bomb threats. The Indigo flight made an emergency landing on the runway with chaos all over the airport.

IndiGo Kochi-Delhi flight diverted to Nagpur after bomb threat

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
IndiGo Kochi-Delhi flight diverted to Nagpur after bomb threat
x
00:00

An IndiGo flight 6E 2706, which was travelling from Muscat to Delhi with a layover at Kochi, made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat was received.

According to Lohit Matani, DCP Nagpur, all passengers have been safely deboarded, and an investigation is currently underway. Preliminary checks have not found anything suspicious so far, officials said.


Further investigation into the incident is underway.


Similarly, on Monday, officials informed that Lufthansa flight LH752, which was flying from Frankfurt to Hyderabad, was forced to return to Germany after a bomb threat was received. A committee has been formed to assess the threat as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

According to official sources, the Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight took off from Frankfurt on June 15 and was supposed to reach its destination early this morning. However, after an email was received at Hyderabad airport about targeting the flight with a bomb at 6:01 PM on June 15, out of an abundance of caution, the flight was advised to return.

"A bomb threat assessment committee was formed, and all procedures were followed as per SOP. In the interest of safety, the airline was advised to divert back to the origin or the nearest suitable airport," said an official source.

Earlier, Lufthansa airline told ANI, "We did not receive a permit to land in Hyderabad, and that's why the aircraft took a U-turn and returned."

Meanwhile, a Lufthansa spokesperson said that the flight was diverted out of an abundance of caution, and that the passengers were provided accommodation as they departed for Hyderabad.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returned to its point of departure after authorities were made aware of a bomb threat posted on social media," the spokesperson said, adding further, "The safety of our passengers and crew is Lufthansa's highest priority. Affected passengers were provided with accommodation in Frankfurt and will be continuing their journey to Hyderabad today."

The Hyderabad airport said earlier that the flight was diverted as it had still not entered Indian airspace, as the threat was received.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

In a similar incident on June 13, a Delhi-bound Air India flight coming from Thailand's Phuket received a bomb threat and made an emergency landing on the island, according to airport authorities. The Air India flight AI 379 took off from Phuket at 9.30 and was on its way to New Delhi before it was diverted. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

indigo India news national news delhi nagpur kochi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK