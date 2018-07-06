Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan misusing funds for Narendra Modi's visit to Jaipur

According to information, Modi will visit Jaipur on Saturday where he will interact with beneficiaries of seven Central government and five state government flagship schemes

With the Rajasthan government making hectic preparations to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jaipur visit a success, the Congress has slammed the government for wasting funds.

According to information, Modi will visit Jaipur on Saturday where he will interact with beneficiaries of seven Central government and five state government flagship schemes.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called this an example of how government funds can be wasted "just for the sake of gathering a huge crowd for the Prime Minister's programme".

Over 2 lakh beneficiaries have been invited from all 33 districts of the state to participate in this programme, said officials.

State Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria on Wednesday termed these beneficiaries "government guests" and directed District Collectors to ensure their smooth travel.

Gehlot late on Thursday said: "The Home Minister in a video conference with collectors is openly calling the beneficiaries government guests and is directing them to provide snacks and other such benefits to these 'guests'.

"This proves how miserable the BJP is feeling and hence is making all such efforts to bring in a huge crowd for the gathering."

"In reality, the government has nothing to do with the pains and troubles of the poor. Had Modi really cared about them, he would have called farmers, labours and backward class people and listened to their grievances," he said.

In view of Modi's visit and plying of several buses across the state, Rajasthan will turn permit free and toll-free. Gehlot called such developments "a complete misutilisation of government machinery".

