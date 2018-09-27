Ashton Kutcher signs over LA house to ex-stepdaughter

hollywood

Ashton Kutcher and Rumer Willis, whose mother is Demi Moore, bought the house in the Hollywood Hills in 2009

Ashton Kutcher has officially signed over his LA house to his former stepdaughter Rumer Willis, the property was previously co-owned by the two. Kutcher and Willis, whose mother is Kutcher's ex-wife Demi Moore, bought the house in the Hollywood Hills in 2009. The property was worth $971,500 when originally purchased, reported US Magazine.

Willis filed all the documents in August stating that they have terminated the co-ownership of the house and have settled all the debts.

The 'No Strings Attached' actor and Moore were married for 6 years before separating in 2011. They filed for the divorce in December 2012, which was finalised in 2014.

