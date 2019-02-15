Ashutosh Gowariker birthday: His Swades was first ever movie to be shot at NASA

bollywood

Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades is one of the most loved films from his trajectory

Ashutosh Gowariker

With no arms and weapons, the simple tale of a man wanting to be in his own land and desiring to work for his own people had touched the audience's heart with a wave of patriotism. Swades, till date remains of the best works of Ashutosh Gowariker and is undoubtedly one of the most loved films for all.

An interesting fact about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was that the film was shot inside the NASA research centre at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, marking it to be the first ever movie to be shot in NASA. Shah Rukh's character Mohan Bhargava in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial worked on a rainfall monitoring satellite known as Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM).

While Ashutosh could have easily opted for an elaborate set at a film studio, he instead chose to shoot at the space centre to add authenticity to the movie. While shooting for the film, he had said, "I wanted to juxtapose that level of technology and innovation, as opposed to the very fundamental and basic life that we in India are leading."

This is what makes him one of the most sought after filmmakers of the country. The ace director is celebrating his 55th birthday today and we as audience wish him all the love and success for his upcoming venture, Panipat - a historical film, which has Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of a Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Bhau in Panipat. In the initial days of the film's shooting, Arjun was seen sporting a mask to hide his face from the media. The actor later started walking off sans the mask and what was seen was a moustache.

Also Read: Pune's Shaniwarwada recreated in Karjat for Arjun Kapoor's Panipat

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates