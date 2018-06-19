Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat shoot to begin in November

Panipat will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor

Ashutosh Gowariker

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will begin filming his next period drama Panipat in November. Panipat will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.

"Prep is on across all fronts. Filming begins in November. Excited", Gowariker tweeted. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor.

Contrary to RUMOURS -

Kiran Deohans was never considered for the Cinematography of #Panipat

My #DirectorOfPhotography is -

C. K. MURALEEDHARAN.

Prep is ON across all fronts.

Filming begins in November.

Excited!! @duttsanjay @arjunk26 @kritisanon @RohitShelatkar — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) June 18, 2018

Gowariker also cleared the air on rumours around the movie. "Kiran Deohans was never considered for the cinematography of Panipat. My director of photography is C.K. Muraleedharan". Acclaimed designer Neeta Lulla will lend her creativity and expertise to the detailed costumes for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat. In the past, the two creative minds collaborated for Jodhaa Akbar and Mohenjo Daro. Lulla had even won the National Film Award for Best Costume Design for the former movie.

Art director Nitin Desai is already working closely with Gowariker for the film and is recreating the Shaniwar Wada set for the film at N.D. Studios. Panipat will release on December 6 next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS