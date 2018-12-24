Ashutosh Rana on Naseeruddin Shah's statement: People have right to speak their mind

bollywood

Ashutosh Rana's remarks came two days after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's statement on mob violence in the country triggered a controversy

Ashutosh Rana and Naseeruddin Shah

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana on Sunday said people have the right to speak their mind in an independent country and there's no need of conducting a "social trial" in such cases.

His remarks came two days after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's statement on mob violence in the country triggered a controversy. "Everyone has the right to share his/her views. If someone speaks his mind in the country, does that mean there should be a social trial? We should seriously listen to him/her instead," Rana said.

"If someone is speaking his mind and there is a debate, will it improve the country's economic situation," he said. Shah had Friday said that at many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman. The veteran actor also expressed anxiety over the well-being of his children, who he said have not been brought up as followers of any particular religion.

