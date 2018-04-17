Ashwini Bidre murder case: Trunk filled with body parts to be traced with Iranian magnetometer

Navi Mumbai police's investigation in the murder of assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre has reached a crucial stage



Navi Mumbai police’s investigation in the murder of assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre has reached a crucial stage. After several searches of the Vasai Creek over many months for her mortal remains, officers have finally procured a special machine that can locate underwater objects with more accuracy.

The search operation, which the police consider will be the last that will give them a crucial breakthrough, will begin from today. Initially, Navy divers had tried to locate the trunk in which main accused Abhay Kurundkar had allegedly put Bidre’s body parts.

After getting no success, the police had hired a private agency for the search. “We used a gradiometer to ascertain presence of metal objects underwater, and now have nine probable spots, where an extensive search will be carried out,” said an officer. “The hi-tech machine, magnetometer, has arrived from Iran. We expect it will take hardly a day to complete the search.”

Another officer said, “Of the nine locations the gradiometer threw up, two gave off strong signals, ie the likelihood of metal objects there is high. But due to thick and hard mud underneath, it’s hard to get the exact location. The magnetometer will tell us the exact nature of the object and its precise location, so that divers won’t have to spend a lot of time underwater.” A Navi Mumbai-based company facilitating the search operation will be bringing the machine, rent or expense of which hasn’t been confirmed yet.

