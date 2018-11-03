Ashwini Bidre Murder: Main accused's family harassing me, says slain cop's husband

crime

Raju Gore, husband of Ashwini Bidre-Gore, has asked the Kolhapur Superintendent of Police to act against the accused's family

Ashwini Bidre-Gore

Raju Gore, husband of slain police officer Ashwini Bidre-Gore, has urged the Kolhapur Superintendent of Police to act against the family of prime accused Abhay Kurundkar for allegedly harassing him.

Sighting incidents from 2017 till recently, when Kurundkar's son allegedly sent him friend requests on Facebook, Gore has accused three family members of Kurundkar of repeatedly harassing him and his family. The Kolhapur SP on Friday ordered to trace the user of a fake profile created in his (Raju Gore) name on FB.

Ashwini Gore-Bidre was allegedly killed by Abhay Kurundkar on April 11, 2016. Navi Mumbai police have filed a charge sheet against four, including Kurundkar, for conspiracy of her murder. Gore has been following up the case.

The harassment

Raju Gore stays in Hatkanangale, Kolhapur, with his nine-year-old daughter. He has written to Kolhapur SP Dr Abhinav Deshmukh mentioning various incidents. "In October 2018, when the court was monitoring the case of Ashwini, few unknown persons tried to attack my house. I have the CCTV footage with me," he said. "A couple of days after Kurundkar got arrested in December 2017, I received an FB request from Ashish Kurundkar, his son. I couldn't understand why the son of the prime accused was trying to befriend me," he added.

Raju Gore claimed he used to receive calls after 11 pm from people claiming to be reporters, asking about the status of the case. "A younger brother of Kurundkar works in a newspaper, I strongly believe he was behind all those calls. I got to know one caller about whom I complained to his office, which fired him immediately," he said. "Another brother of Kurundkar is in the police department and he is also interfering in the case. I have told this to top officials at regular intervals but it hasn't made any difference," he said.

Fake profile

On October 29 Raju Gore wrote to the Kolhapur SP seeking protection from Kurundkar's family. He has also written about a fake profile created in his name. This profile repeatedly sent requests to him in the last week of October 2018. A source in the Kolhapur police commissionerate said the SP took cognisance of the development and ordered the Cyber Cell to work on it. "We have got the IP address of the person handling this profile and have mailed Facebook to get details," said an officer.

