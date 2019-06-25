Ashwini Gore-Bidre murder: Four more charges pressed against offenders; prime accused rejected bail

crime

API Ashwini Gore-Bidre was allegedly murdered in April

The Alibag Sessions Court on Monday allowed Navi Mumbai Police to add four more sections in the chargesheet filed over the alleged murder of Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Gore-Bidre. The sections are related to conspiracy, act by public servant to save a person from punishment, forgery and cheating. Adding them will foil any attempts by the accused to apply for bail. The next hearing in the case is due on July 4.

The Navi Mumbai Police probing the alleged murder of Gore-Bidre have so far arrested 4 persons in this connection. A trial in the case is underway at the Alibag Sessions Court under Judge RG Malshetty. At the last hearing, senior government pleader Pradeep Gharat had submitted an application seeking the addition of more sections in the chargesheet against the accused.

“The charges imposed by cops so far were 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (provoke breach of peace), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 114 (presence of abettor when offence is committed) and 34 (common intention). But investigation has revealed that more offences have been committed by the accused which need to be included in the chargsheet,” Adv Gharat pleaded in the last hearing. “The gravity of the crime demands addition of these sections in the chargesheet,” he insisted.

The Navi Mumbai cops have been directed to add new sections such as 120B (criminal conspiracy), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment), 417 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

“This will disable any attempt by the accused to move a bail application and the eye-witnesses will not be influenced by them,” a police officer told mid-day.

The bail application of prime accused Abhay Kurundkar too was dismissed by the Alibag court on Monday.

