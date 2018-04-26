Asia Championship: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu advance to Rd 2

CWG gold medallist Saina beat Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-12, 21-9 while Sindhu defeated Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-19



Saina Nehwal

Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth made positive starts to their campaign at the Asia Badminton Championship here yesterday.

CWG gold medallist Saina beat Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-12, 21-9 while Sindhu defeated Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-19. Top seed and CWG silver medallist Srikanth eked out a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-16, 21-16 win over Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever