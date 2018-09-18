Asia Cup 2018: Excited and nervous for first major assignment as captain, says Rohit Sharma

cricket

Impressive record notwithstanding, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma admits to nerves ahead of his first major tourney as Team India kick off campaign today

After impressing with his leadership skills in the absence of Virat Kohli, India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma is excited and nervous as he prepares to lead the Men in Blue in his first major tournament. "I am excited and nervous as this is my first major assignment as India captain. We all know that the Asia Cup is a very important tournament for the region and India are playing in the UAE after a long time.

"It's natural that the Indian fans are eager to see us do well and win the trophy," Rohit said on the eve of India's opening clash against Hong Kong here. Rohit has an impressive record as captain, being one of the six captains to win the first four T20Is. In December 2017, Kohli was rested for the ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka to prepare for India's tour to South Africa, which began in the first week of January. As a result, Rohit was handed over the reins for the first time in his career.

India won the ODI series 2–1 and then went on to win the T20I series 3–0. After leading India to victory in one T20I in South Africa as a stand-in skipper, he was selected to take charge for the Nidahas Trophy in March this year as Kohli was again rested. Rohit led India to victory in the three-nation tournament. The Asia Cup is also an important outing for players like Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik, who would be fighting for the vacant middle order spots.

"There are a lot of spots up for grabs — No. 3, 4 and 6. All these guys are eyeing those positions. I will have to go back [and discuss with coach] and see what the best combination can be for the tournament. "Obviously, we want to give as many chances as possible to the guys to make sure the No.4 and 6 spots are sealed. As a team [strategy], we are very much looking forward to that. I am sure all those guys who are eyeing those spots are hungry and want to do well.

"I cannot definitely tell who can bat at 3 or 4. We will have to see what is the best combination we can take on the field. "Then, there are players coming out of injuries. They will get a chance to prove their form and fitness. So will newcomer Khaleel Ahmed. I am quite excited about Khaleel. He's a great addition to the squad. Also he generates quite a bit of pace.

"He's young, quite talented and can swing the ball as well. He's got great skill-sets, it's just a matter of going out there and doing it. Of course, he's not played a game, so he'll be quite nervous but again he's got all the tools that are required to play at the highest level."

