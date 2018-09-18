Asia Cup: It's now or never for Manish Pandey, says Sanjay Manjrekar

cricket

Manish Pandey, who last played an ODI against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam in 2017, has been given another lifeline by MSK Prasad & Co to stake his claim, feels Sanjay Manjrekar

India's Manish Pandey. Pic/AFP

Manish Pandey may have forced his way back into the India ODI team after his superlative show for India 'B' in a recent tri-series. However, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar feels it is now or never for the stylish Karnataka batsman to cement his place in the middle order. Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu are some of the contenders who will be looking to impress the team management for middle order slots during the Asia Cup.

Lifeline for Manish

Pandey, who last played an ODI against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam in 2017, has been given another lifeline by MSK Prasad & Co to stake his claim. Pandey began his ODI career with a bang, scoring 71 on debut against Zimbabwe in 2015. In only his third innings, he impressed with an unbeaten 104 against Australia in the final ODI at Sydney in 2016. But in his next 14 innings, Pandey managed just a half century [v Sri Lanka last year].

Manish Pandey's ODI batting record

"I am surprised that he was picked in this [Asia Cup] squad because after that hundred in Australia, I was expecting him to carry that form and make his place permanent. Once you get a big score and the confidence is high, a batsman should carry the form. Manish Pandey didn't quite use that form and that confidence from the century. After that, I think he got some good games at home and I watched him get out playing some loose shots. It is definitely now or never for him," Manjrekar, who is an expert on ESPN Cricinfo, told mid-day yesterday.

"Considering the kind of batting wealth we have, a candidate once backed, should be able to grab the opportunity with both hands and cement his place which Pandey hasn't quite done," he added.

'Selectors should try Iyer'

Manjrekar felt selectors should try Shreyas Iyer, who is not picked for the Asia Cup, in the middle order until next year's World Cup. "Going forward, KL Rahul and Iyer would be my batsmen in the middle order. Until the World Cup, he [Iyer ] should be given some opportunities. He is a batsman who can bat at No. 5 because he has all the gears. That is the time when the field spread out. I don't think he is an option for one, two or three [positions]. But certainly post No. 4. KL Rahul can be a good option either as an opener or at No. 4 or No. 3," Manjrekar said.

Iyer, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka during last year's three-match series under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, scored 88 and 65 in the last two matches batting at No. 3. Virat Kohli dropped him to No. 5 in the ODIs in South Africa where he managed 18 and 30 in the fourth and fifth matches respectively.

171

No. of runs scored by Manish Pandey in his last 10 ODIs

