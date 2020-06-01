Asia's Pride Shraddha Kakkad Wins 'Mrs United Nations'

Nothing is impossible for a passionate and dedicated person. Puneri girl Shraddha Kakkad is a perfect example of a dreamer to achiever. She has presented Asia on international level in Mrs United Nations and made not only our country but our continent proud by winning it. She has completely aced the competition with her grace and beauty with brains among all the eighty countries in 2018. Anyone can see a dream but in order to fulfill it and achieve it you need to have passion and dedication. Shraddha has proved it.

Mrs United Nations was an international beauty pageant held by Mrs United Nations between 21st to 28th July 2018 in Jamaica. Models from eighty countries have participated in it and winner Shraddha Kakkad presented Asia continent. Shraddha aced all the rounds from fashion to cooking and marked her victory.

Shraddha Kakkad had to start from a very young age. She even had to sell the sim cards in order to earn for herself but her struggling period shaped her as a winner she is today. In year 2000 Shraddha has won Miss. Nasik beauty pageant. While pursuing her degree in Interior Designing at Sinhagad College she won the title of Miss Pune. After this she participated in Mrs. India Homemakers in 2018 and added one more feather to her hat as a runner up. Now she has made Asia proud with her victory in Mrs. United Nations. Apart from this she is an entrepreneur and have her own real estate company.

While talking about her victory Shraddha said "There were many participants with me from all around the world in this competition and it sure was a tough nut to crack. I had faith in myself and i participated in each round with all my hard work and passion and it led me to my goal as a winner. I am happy and proud that I could represent and win for my country and my continent."

Shraddha is all set to put a foot forward in acting as well for a good script. She would also like to pass her knowledge and experiences to the upcoming models for shaping their life and dreams as winners.

