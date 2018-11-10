Asian Airgun Championships: Gold galore for India

other-sports

Indian pair of Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary clinch gold in mixed shooting event; set junior world record

India shooter Manu Bhaker

Teen shooting sensations Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary shattered the junior world record on their way to winning the 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal in the 11th Asian Airgun Championships here yesterday.

On the concluding day of the tournament, the Indians got the better of the Chinese pairing of Wang Xiaoyu and Hong Shuqi in the final. India's junior shooting squad thus ended the championship with a tally of 11 medals, including four gold. Youth Olympic Games champions Manu and Saurabh finished with a score of 485.4 in the final, well ahead of the Chinese who managed 477.9.

A second Chinese team won bronze while India's second pair in the finals, Abhidnya Patil and Anmol Jain, finished fourth. In the qualifying, the pair of Manu and Saurabh were second among five teams, with a combined score of 762 out of 800. They logged the same score as the table topping Chinese pair of Wang and Hong, but lost out due to lesser inner 10s.



Saurabh Chaudhary

Abhidnya and Anmol were third with a total score of 760. This was Saurabh's third gold medal in two days having won the team and individual 10m air pistol events on Thursday, while Manu bagged the team silver. Earlier on Thursday, Saurabh had claimed his fourth individual gold medal in as many months with a top finish in the 10m air pistol junior men's event.

The son of a farmer based in Meerut, first combined with compatriots Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol Jain to log a total of 1731 to win the team gold and fetched the individual gold with 239.8 in the eight-man individual final to finish with two gold medals.

Saurabh won the gold medal at the Asian Games in August, besides bagging gold at the World Shooting Championships in September and the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina last month.

Arjun (237.7) secured the silver medal after finishing second, while Chinese Taipei's Huang Wei-Te clinched the bronze with a score of 218.0 to deny India a clean sweep. Anmol finished fourth with a score of 195.1.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever