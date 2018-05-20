Asian Champions Trophy: Indian hold Korea 1-1

With this draw, the Indian team led by defender Sunita Lakra go into the final today as table toppers



A Korean player takes a shot while an Indian player defends

Young forward Lalremsiami's equaliser earned defending champs India a 1-1 draw against Korea in the last round robin match at the fifth Asian Champions Trophy women's hockey tournament on Saturday.

With this draw, the Indian team led by defender Sunita Lakra go into the final today as table toppers. They remain unbeaten having won against Japan (4-1), China (3-1) and Malaysia (3-2). World No 9, Korea were the first to make a breakthrough in the opening minute of the second quarter. Seul Ki Cheon's drag-flick found the inside right. Later, Lalremsiami then dived to tap the ball in off a penalty corner rebound for 1-1.

