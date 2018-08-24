Asian Games 2018: Dipa Karmakar finishes fifth in women's balance beam final

other-sports

Dipa Karmakar/Agency Photo

Ace Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar finished at a disappointing fifth spot in the women's balance beam final at the 18th Asian Games here on Friday.

The 25-year-old scored 12.500 in the final, which wasn't enough to lift her to a podium finish. Earlier on Wednesday, Dipa had not competed in the women's gymnastics artistic team final due to an injury on her right knee, which she picked up during qualification training.

China's Yile Chen secured the gold medal after scoring 14.600. North Korea's Su Jong Kim clinched silver while Chinese Jin Zhang settled for bronze.

