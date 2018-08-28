Asian Games 2018: Indian men's and women's team win silver in compound archery

other-sports

Earlier, the Indian women's team comprising Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, lost 228-231 to Korea in a contest that went down to the wire till the final set of arrows

Indian men's Archery team members display their silver medals of compound team event, at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Tuesday, August 28, 2018/PTI

Gold eluded India as both the Indian men's and women's compound archery teams settled for silver medals at the 18th Asian Games after going down to powerhouse Korea in the finals here today. It was a dramatic men's final in which the Indian team was a point ahead of the Koreans at the end of the regulation four sets.

But the celebrating defending champion side, comprising Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini, was in for a surprise when Korea managed to log a point on review. One of the Korean team's 9s in final set was deemed a 10 on revision leaving the two teams tied at 229-229.

In the shoot-off, the Koreans managed one inner 10 (closest to bull's eye), a 10 and 9, compared to the two 10s and a 9 by the Indians, to walk away with the top honours.

Earlier, the Indian women's team comprising Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, lost 228-231 to Korea in a contest that went down to the wire till the final set of arrows. India were leading 59-57 after the first set before Korea won the second set 58-56.

The two teams were on even keel in the third set scoring 58 points each but India wilted under pressure losing 55-58 to end up second best.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever