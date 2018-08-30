Search

Asian Games 2018: Indian men's, women's team enter semis, assured of medals

Aug 30, 2018, 08:45 IST | Harpal Singh Bedi

The women's team, comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued its unbeaten run, defeating China 3 0 in penultimate pool match

Asian Games 2018: Indian men's, women's team enter semis, assured of medals
Representational picture

The Indian men's and women's squash teams recorded their fourth straight victories and advanced to the semi-finals here yesterday, thus assuring themselves a bronze medal. India dished out a clinical performance as both teams won their respective matches by an identical 3-0 margin.

The men, who beat China, Indonesia and Iran, defeated Thailand yesterday. Saurav Ghoshal began proceedings and overpowered the spirited Poonsiri Phuwis 11-8, 11-4, 12-10. Ramit Tandon then thrashed Phatraprasit Arnold 11-2, 11-3, 11-6, while Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Jivasuwan Natthakit 11-0, 11-6 11-2 to complete a 3-0 drubbing.

The women's team, comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued its unbeaten run, defeating China 3-0 in penultimate pool match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

squashsports news

Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj felicitated by Telangana CM

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK