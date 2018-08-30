Asian Games 2018: Indian men's, women's team enter semis, assured of medals

other-sports

The women's team, comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued its unbeaten run, defeating China 3 0 in penultimate pool match

The Indian men's and women's squash teams recorded their fourth straight victories and advanced to the semi-finals here yesterday, thus assuring themselves a bronze medal. India dished out a clinical performance as both teams won their respective matches by an identical 3-0 margin.

The men, who beat China, Indonesia and Iran, defeated Thailand yesterday. Saurav Ghoshal began proceedings and overpowered the spirited Poonsiri Phuwis 11-8, 11-4, 12-10. Ramit Tandon then thrashed Phatraprasit Arnold 11-2, 11-3, 11-6, while Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Jivasuwan Natthakit 11-0, 11-6 11-2 to complete a 3-0 drubbing.

