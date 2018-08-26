Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal through to quarters

badminton

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals after beating their respective opponents in straight games here on Saturday.

Sindhu outwitted World No. 22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12, 21-15 in 35 minutes after Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina dispatched another crowd-favourite Fitriani, ranked 40th, 21-6 21-14 in second-round match.

CWG silver medallists duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, couldn't cross the second round after their gallant fight ended with a 17-21 21-19 17-21 loss against Korea's Choi Solgyu and Min Hyuk Kang in men's doubles.

