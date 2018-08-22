Asian Games 2018: Wrester Divya Kakran claims bronze in 68kg freestyle

other-sports

Divya had won a bronze at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and silver at the recently-held Asian Junior Championship in New Delhi

India's wrestler Divya Kakran celebrates after winning the bronze medal in 68kg freestyle category yesterday. Pic/PTI

Divya Kakran shrugged off a crushing quarter-final defeat to bag a bronze, ensuring that medals continued to come from the wrestling arena even as three other Indians crashed out early here yesterday. Kakran was demolished by the experienced Mongolian Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu in the 68kg category but the Delhi athlete was lucky as she did not even have to come through a repechage to be in contention for bronze.

The draw was such that she was pitted against Chinese Taipei's Chen Wenling without playing a repechage round and won the bout in just one minute 29 seconds by technical superiority. Divya had won a bronze at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and silver at the recently-held Asian Junior Championship in New Delhi.

"This is my first Asian Games and first medal. I am glad I could I do it," Divya said. "In Delhi, I was desperate to get gold, so committed mistakes. Here I knew that gold and silver has gone out of reach, so fought hard for whatever was available. I just went for it," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever