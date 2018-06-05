Asian Games: Leander Paes returns, Yuki Bhambri gets exemption

The selection committee chose to pick three singles specialists - Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal - and three doubles specialists - Paes, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the men's squad.



Leander Paes yesterday made a comeback to the Asian Games bound Indian squad starting August 19, while Yuki Bhambri was exempted as All India Tennis Association threw its weight behind country's top singles player in his quest for Grand Slam glory.

The selection committee chose to pick three singles specialists - Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal - and three doubles specialists - Paes, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the men's squad. The women's squad will be led by Ankita Raina. Karman Kaur Thandi, Rutuja Bhosale, Pranjala Yadlapalli, Riya Bhatia and Prarthana Thombare are the other players.

