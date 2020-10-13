Search

Asim Riaz shows off his sea-facing Mumbai flat, dad Riaz Ahmed 'feels delighted'

Published: 13 October, 2020 13:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Model and Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz recently shared a video of the view from his new sea-facing flat in Mumbai, and dad Riaz Ahmed Choudhary couldn't help but feel proud and delighted

Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz is currently flying high on success and the audiences' love for him. The model recently got a new house in Mumbai, a sea-facing flat, which he showed off on social media. Asim shared a video of the stunning view from his new home, and fans went gaga over it!

Here's the view from Asim's new Mumbai pad:

Looks terrific, doesn't it?

Asim's father, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary, couldn't help but feel proud of his son, and took to Twitter to express his happiness over Asim's success. He wrote, "A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve (sic)."

Asim Riaz recently bought his dream ride, a BMW 5 Series M Sports, and shared a few pictures of the car as well.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Sometimes getting lost is one of the best ways to find your destination..!!

A post shared by Asim Riaz ð (@asimriaz77.official) onJul 9, 2020 at 10:27pm PDT

On the work front, Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's much-awaited song, Badan Pe Sitaare 2.0, was recently released.

Also read: Watch Video: Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana's Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam Released!

