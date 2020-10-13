Asim Riaz shows off his sea-facing Mumbai flat, dad Riaz Ahmed 'feels delighted'

Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz is currently flying high on success and the audiences' love for him. The model recently got a new house in Mumbai, a sea-facing flat, which he showed off on social media. Asim shared a video of the stunning view from his new home, and fans went gaga over it!

Here's the view from Asim's new Mumbai pad:

Woah view from @imrealasim new house facing sea side!



Soo soothing!



Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home #AsimRiaz

Here’s to new beginnings and amazing memories in your new place.



Congratulations Asim pic.twitter.com/NK5U57wgnL — Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) October 11, 2020

Looks terrific, doesn't it?

Asim's father, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary, couldn't help but feel proud of his son, and took to Twitter to express his happiness over Asim's success. He wrote, "A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve (sic)."

A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) October 12, 2020

Asim Riaz recently bought his dream ride, a BMW 5 Series M Sports, and shared a few pictures of the car as well.

On the work front, Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's much-awaited song, Badan Pe Sitaare 2.0, was recently released.

