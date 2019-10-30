Asin's daughter Arin turned two and the birthday celebration was a private yet grand affair
Actor Asin's daughter Arin celebrated her second birthday with her parents and the party was filled with both privacy and grandeur!
Asin, who has acted in many memorable films, may not be working as vociferously as she was earlier, she makes sure she stays in touch with her fans on social media. She recently celebrated her daughter Arin's second birthday and posted about the same on her Instagram account:
2 years #Happy2ndBirthdayArin #babysfavouriteblue #latergram
A fan club of the actress also posted a video that gave all of us a closer glimpse of the birthday cake, and it is indeed a must-watch. The cake and the entire party was designed keeping her favourite colour in mind- Blue.
Take a look:
And here are some more pictures from inside the celebrations:
Asin keeps sharing adorable pictures of her munchkin and in September, posted a pic from last year that showed Arin celebrating her first Onam, when she also turned 10 months old:
#throwback to last year- Arin’s 1st Onam, 10months oldðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» #ourlilprincess
Our favourite is a picture that she shared earlier in April this year when she posed like a boss on a bike and looked nothing less than a Hindi film heroine, dripping with attitude and aura, style and sass, take a look:
Asin is known in Bollywood for films like Ghajini, London Dreams, Ready, Housefull 2 and Bol Bachchan. After the release of Khiladi 786 in 2012, she took a break from films to concentrate on her personal life. She was last seen in 2015's All Is Well. We hope to see her soon in the movies again!
Asin Thottumkal, the girl who rose to fame with Aamir Khan's Ghajini turns a year older today. The actress, who etched a special place with her role of Kalpana Shetty, a bubbly girl who falls heads over heels with a businessman, Aamir Khan, is now a mother of a baby girl and has left the world of showbiz. It's been four years since Asin made her last appearance on the silver screen, her fans are still waiting for the actress to make a comeback. (All pictures/Instagram)
Born on October 26, 1985, in Kochi, Kerala, Asin Thottumkal may have taken a hiatus from films, but she is a renowned actress throughout the country even today. Famous for her roles in Bollywood films like Salman Khan-starrer Ready, and Aamir Khan's box-office hit, Ghajini, Asin made her acting debut in 2001 with a Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka.
Asin, also known as the queen of Kollywood, has bagged a lot of film awards, but the actress made it big by taking the 'South Best Actress Award' for her role in the 2003 Telugu film 'Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi.'
Apart from acting, Asin has modelled and been involved with social service. Not only this, the actress is considered as one of the most sought-after actresses down South. It's not just the South Indian languages Asin excels in, the actress also knows Hindi, English, Sanskrit and French, which makes her an expert in around eight languages.
Before flaunting her charm on the silver screen, Asin appeared in several television ads. The actress is a trained dancer and has studied Bharatnatyam since an early age.
Asin tied the knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016. The news of their marriage left everyone shocked. Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Asin in Khiladi 786 and Housefull 2, is said to have played cupid between Asin and Rahul. It is said that Rahul and Akshay share a friendly bond, which helped the duo know each other in a better way.
Asin and Rahul married according to Christian rituals as well as a Hindu wedding ritual.
Though the couple is quite private about their life, Rahul Sharma time and again has expressed his love for his lady love on social media. Rahul had shared this picture and wrote alongside, "Holding MY WORLD in my arms!!!" It seems like the couple is truly, madly, deeply in love with each other.
After their marriage, Asin Thottumkal and her husband Rahul Sharma had hosted a dinner for the Housefull 3 cast. Akshay Kumar was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh for their get together.
Not only this, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna also went holidaying with Rahul Sharma and Asin Thottumkal in Italy.
In 2017, Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on October 25, just a day before the actress' birthday.
The duo shared their excitement on social media and posted, "We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic Baby Girl earlier today. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and We would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support."
The first glimpse of the baby was shared by none other than Akshay Kumar, who played cupid between Asin and Rahul. He also played the Best Man at their wedding. Not only this, Akshay Kumar is also the godfather to their baby!
We wish Asin Thottumkal a very happy birthday!
It's Asin Thottumkal's birthday on October 26. As the actress turns a year older, let's take a look at her journey through some candid images.
