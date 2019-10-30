Asin's daughter Arin turned two and the birthday celebration was a private yet grand affair

Asin, who has acted in many memorable films, may not be working as vociferously as she was earlier, she makes sure she stays in touch with her fans on social media. She recently celebrated her daughter Arin's second birthday and posted about the same on her Instagram account:

A fan club of the actress also posted a video that gave all of us a closer glimpse of the birthday cake, and it is indeed a must-watch. The cake and the entire party was designed keeping her favourite colour in mind- Blue.

Take a look:

And here are some more pictures from inside the celebrations:

Asin keeps sharing adorable pictures of her munchkin and in September, posted a pic from last year that showed Arin celebrating her first Onam, when she also turned 10 months old:

Our favourite is a picture that she shared earlier in April this year when she posed like a boss on a bike and looked nothing less than a Hindi film heroine, dripping with attitude and aura, style and sass, take a look:

Asin is known in Bollywood for films like Ghajini, London Dreams, Ready, Housefull 2 and Bol Bachchan. After the release of Khiladi 786 in 2012, she took a break from films to concentrate on her personal life. She was last seen in 2015's All Is Well. We hope to see her soon in the movies again!

