Aspiring poet and lyricist Raj Rathod explains how he developed his love for writing

Writing is an art which very few people are extremely good at. When we talk about writing it can be either about any person who is a story writer, lyricist or a poet. India is a country where writings in Hindi have a deeper meaning hidden in it. Today we introduce you to one such prolific writer named Raj Rathod whose poetry, ghazals and songs have wooed everyone. His love for writing was discovered by him while he was in grade 6. "I started composing poems and writing stories which were appreciated by everyone in school", said Raj. He then never looked back and went on to write some thoughts and heart touching poems during college.

According to Raj, he believes in writing simple language which every human can relate to. Another important aspect of writers he lays emphasis on is their thinking capabilities. His compositions and writings are a major inspiration from Hindi literature. "The main goal behind writing pieces is to ensure that the audiences connect with the poem or story instantly", he added. This year Raj has penned down many songs and one of his best ones till date is the song tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Rathod was born in a small village of Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. He grew up reading books of different authors to understand their writing style and imbibe in his work.

One of his longing dreams is to work in Bollywood as a writer and a lyricist. He says that the Indian audiences are very hooked to Bollywood songs. He further stated, "More than the tunes of any song, the most important thing is its lyrics. I am pretty sure that with my writing skills, I will make a place in people's mind." Moreover, Raj holds expertise in writing which has a significant meaning. Deep words and poetries fascinate this young guy the most.

It is because of his writing; he manages to convey a message in fewer words. Speaking about the same, he stated that sometimes words should be enough to what actions can't do. We totally agree with his point of view which shows his passion for writing. On many occasions in the past, Raj has covered different topics of different genres. With his simple writing, this young guy has surely proved that he has got a long way to go. We hope he fulfils his dream of making a place in Bollywood and we are excited to know about his upcoming works.

