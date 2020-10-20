Asrani turns Narad Muni in star-studded Ram Leela

Several B-Town folk are part of the ongoing Ram Leela at the Laxman Quila, Ayodhya, till October 25. Veteran actor Asrani plays Narad Muni. Rakesh Bedi, Raza Murad, Shahbaz Khan, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Vindu Dara Singh are also part of the stage production.

Ravi Kishan portrays the role of Bharat, younger brother of Ram, while Manoj Tiwari plays the role of Angad (Ram's emissary). Vindu Dara Singh will play Hanuman, a character he has played on TV earlier — much like his father Dara Singh who played the iconic role in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan on Doordarshan. But local actors will be playing the role of Ram and Seeta. Shahbaz Khan plays the role of Ravan, while Raza Murad plays Ahiravan and Asrani will be Narad Muni.

Due to COVID-19 protocol, there is no live audience. Instead, it is being telecast live on Doordarshan and social media.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news