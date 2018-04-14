Assam governor greets people on Rongali Bihu

The governor expressed hope that the celebrations of Rongali Bihu reinforce love and goodwill among all sections of the people and strengthen the bond of unity and bonhomie among them

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and Assamese New Year. Conveying his warm greetings in a message, Mukhi said, "Let this Bihu which marks the advent of Assamese New Year be a harbinger of a new dawn of warm and harmonious relationship and peace, prosperity and progress in the State."

The governor expressed hope that the celebrations of Rongali Bihu reinforce love and goodwill among all sections of the people and strengthen the bond of unity and bonhomie among them. "Let this Rongali Bihu and the Assamese New Year be a reason for the people of Assam to take a pledge for a 'Swachh Bharat' and 'Swachh Assam', he added.

