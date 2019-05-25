Assam HSLC Result 2019: SEBA Class 10th Results declared at resultsassam.nic.in

results

Check the Assam HSLC Result 2019 or SEBA Class 10th Results on resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, popularly known as SEBA, has declared the Assam Board Class 10 result 2019 on May 25 on the official website – resultsassam.nic.in. Students can also alternatively check their Assam Board 10th result 2019 on Jagran Josh. Post the official declaration of Assam Board Class 10 result 2019, it will also be available on the official website of the board i.e. sebaonline.org. The Assam 10th Results for HSLC students will be available at assam10.jagranjosh.com.

Steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2019

Go to resultsassam.nic.in or assam10.jagranjosh.com

or Put your roll number, date of birth, stream and other important information

Click the submit button. The page will display the result

Take out a printout of Assam HSLC Result 2019 for further references

Popularly known as SEBA, the Secondary Education Board of Assam is the primary custodian of high school level education in the state. The SEBA looks after the development, promotion, monitoring, and expansion of high school education in the state for students' up to class 10. The board also organises the annual Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam every year in the month of February – March.

