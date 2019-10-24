Assembly Elections results 2019: Key battles and winners

As the counting of votes is underway in Maharashtra and Haryana, BJP has won on 18 seats and is leading on another 83 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, has won on 10 seats and is leading on other 46 seats. Nationalist Congress Party, on the other hand, has won 9 seats and is leading in 46 constituencies.

Prominent amongst those in the contest are Zeeshan Zakariya vs Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Pankaja Munde vs Dhananjaya Munde and more.

Pankaja Munde-Dhananjaya Munde

MLA Pankaja conceded defeat from Parli assembly seat at the hands of her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. While Dhananjay Munde got 122114 votes, Pankaja received 91413 votes.

Zeeshan Siddiqui- Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

Shiv Sena's official candidate and Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar lost to Congress' Zeeshan Siddiqui. Zeeshan is the son of former legislator Baba Siddiqui and is the youngest candidate in fray.

Ashish Shelar-Asif Zakaria

BJP leader Ashish Shelar took a huge lead over his rival and Congress leader Asif Zakaria. Shelar the sitting MLA from Bandra West constituency and was leading with a margin of 25 thousand votes won the Bandra-West seat by defeating Congress' Asif Zakaria by 26,507 votes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates