Assembly passes Bill, makes Marathi language teaching mandatory in all schools

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

The Bill that makes the teaching of Marathi language mandatory in all schools of Maharashtra was passed in the state Assembly on Thursday with a majority.

Yesterday, the Bill was passed in the state Legislative Council.

Minister of Marathi Language Subhash Desai had on Wednesday tweeted, announcing that the Bill seeks to make the Marathi language compulsory for the students from Class 1 to Class 10.

