Assistant dancer to lead actor: Daisy Shah overwhelmed by Bollywood

She began her tryst with showbiz as an assistant dancer under ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Daisy first worked with Salman in the film Tere Naam as a dance

Daisy Shah

Actress Daisy Shah says that having started as a humble assistant dancer, she feels overwhelmed to be one of the leading ladies of a commercially successful franchise like Race 3.

Daisy Shah told IANS: "When I look at the film's poster, I feel so surreal thinking about my journey. I was one of the assistant dancers of 'Race' 10 years ago, and now I am one of the lead actors of Race 3, where I have got a chance to share screen space with some of the legends of our country like Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan. I am overwhelmed."

She began her tryst with showbiz as an assistant dancer under ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Daisy first worked with Salman in the film Tere Naam as a dancer.

Emphasising on the importance of luck to grow in the entertainment industry, Daisy said: "Luck plays an important role in Bollywood. We all work really hard to earn success but our luck has to be on the right side, especially from where I come from.

"I started from zero, really. It is about meeting the right people at the right time that makes you go where you do. And I know that in our industry, everyone works hard but not everyone gets recognition. Perhaps that is why I am quite compassionate towards people on a film set, including technicians...because I know I was one of them a while ago," said the actress.

In Race 3, Daisy essays Sanjana, a strong-headed extrovert woman. In real life, Daisy is quite the opposite.

"I am more of an introvert person who is a little shy to get into random chat. I would rather observe people silently. My character is a quite 'out there' person", she said.

For the movie, releasing on Friday, she went through extensive training in kickboxing.

"The film has action sequences and my training in kickboxing really helped to gain good reflex. I started my training in kickboxing a year ago because I wanted to learn it. Eventually, it helped me to get things right in the film", she said.

As Race 3 is helmed by Remo D'souza -- also a well-known choreographer -- asked if she wishes to work on a dance movie with him considering her love for the dance form, she said: "I had a brief chat with Remo sir, but of course we need a right script to collaborate in a film.

"I so wish to dance with Varun Dhawan in a dance film. Hopefully, someday the wish will be fulfilled".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever