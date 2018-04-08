Assistant Police Commissioner from Navi Mumbai goes missing

An assistant police Commissioner Of Navi Mumbai EOW team is missing for past two days. On Saturday their family registered missing complaint in the NRI police station



Rajkumar Chafekar

An assistant police Commissioner Of Navi Mumbai EOW team is missing for past two days. On Saturday their family registered missing complaint in the NRI police station.

ACP Rajkumar Chafekar who is deputed in EOW wing of crime branch Navi Mumbai, is not responding to phone calls from past two days and his phone is indicated as switched off since Saturday. His family has called every friend and family member and hsi work place too, but to no avail.

Police are searching his last location and created a team to investigate the matter. NRI police SPI, S Jadhav said, " We have just received missing complaint from his family member. We are yet to trace his location. Our team is finding every details related to the ACP which will help to trace him."

