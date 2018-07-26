Assistant Sub Inspector commits suicide in Jharkhand

According to his colleagues, he was talking to someone in the morning while walking. After coming back to the barrack, he went to his room and a while later shot himself. The constable and others rushed to his room and found him dead

Representational Picture

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Suryadeo Mahto committed suicide by shooting himself with an AK-47 rifle in Jharkhand's Garwah district on Thursday morning. According to his colleagues, he was talking to someone in the morning while walking. After coming back to the barrack, he went to his room and a while later shot himself. The constable and others rushed to his room and found him dead.

Suryadeo had returned to the barrack after two weeks of leave. The police are investigating to ascertain the reason.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever