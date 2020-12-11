Astad Deboo (1947-2020): The Universal Gypsy

I have known Astad Deboo since I was a youngster of 15 or 16. He was then already establishing his journey as a contemporary dancer. At that time, I thought of him as an explorer who charted untouched ground. My first thoughts about him were - wow, great, innovative. That subconsciously influenced me; he was my role model.



Firstly, choosing dance as a career path was a brave act back in the day. And then, to do it the way he did - he had training in Indian forms and also went outside of that. He backpacked around the world to find his own art - that was not normal for an Indian artiste then; there was a bohemia about him which was very appealing to me when I was young. When I came back to Bombay is when I got a chance to meet him. Each time I had a premiere, I would call up Astad, and he would always make it. He would sit there, talk to me about his thoughts and share ideas. What he always told me was: keep it rooted.

What I find exceptional about him is that he took traditional dance forms, broke their boundaries, and elevated them to the international stage. He did the same with indigenous dance forms; reprogrammed them and put them out there for a much wider, international audience to see. That’s an incredible service to Indian art.

He was always pushing the barriers and boundaries - be it himself dancing, the locales he explored or costumes. I think he was a universal gypsy, who happened to be born in India, understood the ethos and philosophy of his roots and translated that into a language that was more global, and yet unique to him. At the same time, he was a giver - if there was a need, he would be in there, doing it. A lot of his work came from his empathy for humanity.

I’ll miss seeing his face at my shows, going up to him and seeing his beautiful smile. He’s someone who called a spade a spade, and that, for me, is the rawness of an artist. But most of all, I’ll miss his wisdom. The thought that I won’t see Astad anymore is heart-breaking.

Ashley Lobo is a celebrated choreographer and contemporary dancer

