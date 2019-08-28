Astrologers to be present at the trailer launch event of The Zoya Factor
The trailer launch event of The Zoya Factor will witness astrologers who will accompany the lead pair Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, underlining the essence of the unique storyline
After releasing the first look of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer upcoming film, The Zoya Factor, the makers of this film have shared another interesting information. Apart from the lead actors, the trailer launch event of The Zoya Factor will witness astrologers, underlining the essence of the unique storyline.
The film talks about the lady luck of Sonam Kapoor in the film who plays the character of Zoya Solanki and the presence of the astrologers is also considered as driving the luck factor for the film.
In a Twitter interaction with fans recently, Sonam Kapoor stumbled upon the astrologer's tweet which advice to release the trailer of The Zoya Factor on 29th August. Astrologers have advised Sonam Kapoor and the whole team of The Zoya Factor to push the trailer launch date from 27th August to 29th august which is considered as the luckier date for the trailer.
The lucky charm of India just got luckier! There will be no fault in our stars on 29th August. Get ready to meet the lady luck herself! #TheZoyaFactor. Trailer out on Thursday.@dulQuer #AbhishekSharma @Pooja__Shetty @aartims @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms @Imangadbedi @sikandarkher pic.twitter.com/PpwwTKTH3i— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 27, 2019
Sonam Kapoor has seen responding to astrologers over the discussion of postponing the trailer launch date of The Zoya Factor. Here the few astrologers tweets Sonam Kapoor reacted.
When you think you can’t get any luckier! https://t.co/lXFrPp416s— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 27, 2019
Recently, the makers released a video touting Zoya (Sonam Kapoor's) character to bring luck to your life. The video released, has actor Pankaj Dheer introducing the 'Zoya Kavach' and how it helped it brought a fortune in his life. It also shows that Zoya Kavach has been proven scientifically to bring the desired luck and charm in one's lives.
Sonam Kapoor also took to her social media and shared this video and captioned that there is no secret behind her success but the 'Zoya Kavach' and insists her followers buy the Zoya Kavach.
Mere successful hone ke peeche koi raaz nahi hai! Yeh toh bas Zoya Kavach ka jaadu hai.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 25, 2019
Aap bhi call karke book kijiye apna good luck! Trailer out on August 27. #TheZoyaFactorhttps://t.co/IXUkEEig4p@dulQuer #AbhishekSharma @Pooja__Shetty @aartims @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms
The Zoya Factor is an adaptation from a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki, who works with an advertising agency and how she turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. It's about how she meets the captain of the team, Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck ever since then!
Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20, 2019.
Also Read: The Zoya Factor: From book to the big screen
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
'Kabir Singh' trailer launch: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani look ravishing at the event