The Zoya Factor: From book to the big screen

Author Anuja Chauhan and director Abhishek Sharma on how they adapted Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor-starrer The Zoya Factor for Bollywood

A still from The Zoya Factor

While author Anuja Chauhan's other works have also been picked up for cinematic adaptations, she's glad that The Zoya Factor will be the first to hit screens. "It is my first novel. I wrote it a decade ago and it is all coming back," she smiles, happy with the way the Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan starrer has shaped up. A rom-com revolving around cricket, the book was shaped by her own experiences of working in an ad agency. "I have shot with Mohammed Azharuddin to Virat Kohli."

Director Abhishek Sharma, who adapted the bestseller with Chauhan, says it has been a difficult process. "Writing a screenplay is a different ball game as compared to writing a book. While a novel is subjective, we wanted to be objective." Sharma says the roles were tailor-made for Salmaan and Kapoor. "I call Dulquer DDG [Drop Dead Gorgeous] considering his female fan following. He surprised me with his talent. As for Sonam, she fits the character perfectly. We couldn't think of anyone else."



Anuja Chauhan and Abhishek Sharma

