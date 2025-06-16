Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Celebrity Life News > Newsmakers News > Article > Filmmaker goes missing after Ahmedabad plane crash last known location 700 meters from crash site

Filmmaker goes missing after Ahmedabad plane crash; last known location 700 meters from crash site

Updated on: 16 June,2025 11:47 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

In the Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 241, filmmaker Mahesh Kalawadia was reported missing. His last location was just 700 meters from the crash site. His wife has submitted DNA samples to confirm if he was among the victims on the ground

Filmmaker goes missing after Ahmedabad plane crash; last known location 700 meters from crash site

Mahesh Jirawala pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Filmmaker goes missing after Ahmedabad plane crash; last known location 700 meters from crash site
x
00:00

Ahmedabad, Jun 16 (PTI) The family of a filmmaker have given DNA samples after he went missing following the Air India plane crash here last week and his mobile phone location was last traced to just 700 metres away from the accident site.

The London-bound aircraft crashed into the campus of a medical college in Meghaninagar, moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm on June 12, killing 241 out of the 242 persons on board and 29 on the ground.


Naroda-resident Mahesh Kalawadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, directs music albums and went to meet someone in Law Garden area that afternoon, his wife Hetal said.


"My husband called me at 1.14 pm to tell me his meeting is over and that he is on his way home. However, when he did not return, I called up on his phone but it was switched off. After police were intimated, the last location of his mobile phone showed he was 700 metres away from the crash site," she said.

"His phone got switched off around 1.40 pm (a minute after the ill-fated flight took off). His scooter and mobile phone are missing. All this is unusual since he would never use that route (as per the last location) to come home. We have submitted DNA samples to check if he was one of those killed on the ground due to the crash," Hetal added.

Since many of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy.

Authorities here on Sunday confirmed the identification of 47 victims through DNA matching. PTI PJT PD BNM GK

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

PTI Agency News Latest News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK