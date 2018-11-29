Sanjay Kapoor on working with Sonam: Our relationship takes a back-seat on The Zoya Factor's sets

bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor on why he maintains a professional equation with niece Sonam Kapoor on The Zoya Factor sets

Sanjay Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

His digital anthology film, Lust Stories, behind him, Sanjay Kapoor has his eyes trained on his upcoming Bollywood projects. Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor is one that particularly draws attention, given that it sees him play father to his niece, Sonam K Ahuja.

"It is a special film since I am working with Sonam. I have watched her grow up. So, doing this film [with her] is beautiful," says Kapoor, heaping praise on Ahuja for excelling in her career by being wise about her selection of films over last five years.

Even though the bond they share off screen is dear, Kapoor says when on the sets of the film — which pairs Ahuja alongside Dulquer Salmaan — they choose to stay in character. "We can't act as chacha and bhatiji on set since that might hamper the project. The relationship takes a backseat when work comes calling. For me, when on set, she is simply Zoya, the character she plays in the film."

Meanwhile, he has also commenced work on R Balki's Mission Mangal, which pairs him alongside Vidya Balan, in the role of her husband. "I remember, Balki told me at the première of Lust Stories that the next time we'd meet, it would be at a professional setting. Six months later, he called me for a narration of this film. I have shot for a week. Vidya and I often joke about [travelling from] Chembur."

