Sonam Kapoor is having a fam-jam in London

Sonam K Ahuja, husband Anand Ahuja, mother Bina Ahuja and father Sunil Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja has been away from Mumbai for quite a while. She has been spending time with husband Anand Ahuja and his parents, Bina and Sunil, at their London home.

Yesterday, the actor shared a family portrait in colour-coordinated wear braving the winter chill. Sonam captioned the picture, "Fam." She is slated to return to Mumbai next month.

Its been a while the actress is roaming the streets of London, and setting some major vacation goals for all the people out there. During Diwali, Sonam K Ahuja's sister Rhea Kapoor also posted a pretty family picture, which she captioned: "The plan is to fan this spark into a flame." —Hamilton. [sic]"

On the work front, Sonam K Ahuja was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. The actress is all set to share the screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Apart from this, Sonam will also be a part of The Zoya Factor.

