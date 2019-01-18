At 63, ultra marathoner Fordyce is happy and free

other-sports

Bruce Fordyce at a press meet yesterday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Multiple Comrades Marathon-winner Bruce Fordyce is excited about his maiden participation in Sunday's Tata Mumbai Marathon. And having conquered South Africa's annual 89-km ultramarathon — the world's largest and oldest event — nine times, Fordyce, 63, is confident of finishing the Mumbai race despite running on an injured knee. He recently completed the Sydney Marathon in less than five hours and is keen to better that in Mumbai.

"It's a big city marathon and I'd like to add it to my collection. I'll be running the full marathon, but only with an aim to finish it and not with an eye on the timing. I have hardly any cartilage left in my right knee. "You can see it wobble when I run. I will be slow. I'm not here to scare the elite runners," the legendary ultra- marathoner, who won the London to Brighton ultra marathon three years in a row (1981 to 1983), told mid-day yesterday.

After his Mumbai date, he's eyeing the Tokyo Marathon on March 3. Has he ever felt like quitting during a marathon? "Yes, I felt like giving up plenty of times," said Fordyce, the world record holder (5 hours, 50 minutes and 51 seconds) in the 50-mile stretch (80.5 kms).

