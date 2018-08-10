At least 29 children killed in Yemen bus attack: Red Cross

international

The coalition said it had carried out what it called "legitimate military action" in the area targeting Huthi rebels responsible for a deadly missile attack on the Saudi city of Jizan on Wednesday.

All children on the bus were under the age of 15. Pics/AFP

A strike on a bus in rebel-held northern Yemen killed at least 29 children yesterday, the Red Cross said, as the Saudi-led coalition faced a growing outcry over the attack.

Officials said the toll was not final

But the International Committee of the Red Cross said the strike hit a bus filled with children in the Huthi stronghold of Saada, causing dozens of casualties. "A hospital supported by our team in Yemen received the bodies of 29 children under the age of 15 and 48 wounded," the ICRC said on Twitter. A spokesman for the Red Cross in Sanaa said the toll was not final. "Under international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected during conflict," the ICRC said.

