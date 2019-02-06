At three hours, Avengers: Endgame could be the longest Marvel movie ever

hollywood

Avengers: Endgame

Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame, have just confirmed that the much-awaited movie will have a runtime of three hours. Edits are still being made to the film, but Avengers: Endgame might just turn out to be the longest Marvel movie ever.

In an interview with entertainment website Collider, the directors said that Disney is down for a longer movie if it's the best version of the story. They said, "Right now, we think the movie is playing well and we've had great responses from our test audiences and we're feeling very good about where it is. We're still doing work to it. Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it's a lot of storytelling to work into it."

Last year in April, the Russo brothers had confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will be longer than Infinity War, which stood at 2 hours 29 minutes. On average, Marvel movies sit at just over two hours long. If you're wondering if the movie might be a bit overkill, and hey, what about an interval? The directors said that after screening Endgame for test audiences four times, they observed that not one single person got up to go even to the bathroom in the 3-hour period.

Now, that's saying something. Indian audiences, however, needn't get anxious about the longer runtime. Aren't we accustomed to longer films thanks to Bollywood? Plus, we always, always, get an interval. Right now, The Incredible Hulk and Thor: Dark World are tied for shortest Marvel movies at 1 hour 52 minutes, while Avengers: Infinity War is currently the longest Marvel movie at 2 hours 29 minutes. And if Avengers: Endgame indeed is three hours long, well, Marvel can bring it on!

