Marvel Studios just dropped a new Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl teaser and it's too hot to handle

hollywood

Marvel Studios has given us another reason to keep calm till Avengers: Endgame releases in April. The folks over at the studio released a new teaser at the Super Bowl and it's something to check out

A screen grab of Captain America from the new Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl trailer. Pic/Instagram

It's all that you imagined and more. Marvel Studios has gone ahead and given Avengers fanatics a tiny little respite till April. The newest footage from Avengers: Endgame was dropped at the Super Bowl that started on February 3 in Atlanta, Georgia. The new teaser, merely 31 seconds long, gives an insight into what life holds for the remaining Avengers. Here's the amazing video:

'Some people move on. But not us.' Doesn't that line give you goosebumps? The video shows a glimpse of the emptiness wrought upon the city and the lives of the last few Avengers by Thanos. There's a shot of Captain America looking grim at a support group, where a sign read, 'Where do we go, now that they're gone?' More goosebumps!

But along with the grim reality of half our heroes decimated, there's still a tiny sliver of hope as we also see the remaining Avengers including Captain America, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, Rocket Raccoon, Iron Man reunite for one last battle.

Incidentally, the Captain Marvel teaser was also released at the Super Bowl, and while it doesn't give out too many details, it's still a fun clip to watch. So, here you go:

Captain Marvel is slated for release on March 8, while Avengers: Endgame will hit theatres on April 26. It's exciting news all around!

Also read: Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie may return in Avengers: Endgame, and we can't keep calm!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates