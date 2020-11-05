Athiya Shetty: My pandemic birthday plans are going to be same as my normal birthday plan

Athiya Shetty is all set to celebrate her birthday today on November 5 and she has spoken about how the celebrations are going to be like and what she wishes for as a gift. The revelation is unlike what anyone would imagine. It combines her work and the world, both.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she stated, "This year has been extremely tough. I just hope that we can be nice to one another and live in harmony and peace. Even though it's a very clichéd answer, I think that's what the world needs today — just being nice and be grateful."

She added, "It breaks my heart to see people suffering from this virus and natural disaster and just so much going on in 2020. I just wish for some sort of change." She also talked about the kind of work she would want to do and said, "This birthday, I hope to do interesting films and play very challenging characters and I hope that wish comes true."

Revealing her birthday plans, this is what Shetty had to say, "My pandemic birthday plans are going to be same as my normal birthday plans," she quips, adding, "I always prefer a quiet birthday with family and close friends and not doing too many hectic things. My birthday plan is going to be nice company, amazing food and just being grateful and counting my blessings."

